Thursday 23 April 2020 - 11:24

Iran Will not Succumb to US Intimidation, Threats: UN Mission Spokesman

Story Code : 858486
“Iran has proven that it will not succumb to intimidation and threats, nor will it hesitate to defend its territory, in accordance with international law, from any and all aggression,” Miryousefi told Newsweek on Thursday.

“In the midst of a global coronavirus pandemic when all attention worldwide is to combat this menace, the question is what the US military is doing in Persian Gulf waters, 7000 miles from home,” he added.

The remarks came after Trump said he had instructed the US Navy to destroy Iranian boats “if they harass” US ships in the Persian Gulf.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

The tweet came shortly after the IRGC launched the country’s first military satellite into the orbit.

The IRGC successfully put Noor (light) into orbit on Wednesday morning. The homegrown satellite was launched with a three-stage satellite carrier, dubbed Qassed (messenger), from a launchpad in Dasht-e Kavir, a large desert in central Iran.
