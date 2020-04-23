US Military Forces Withdrew from Northern Syria near Qamishli

Islam Times - Syrian people threw stones at US troops and forced them to leave towns in northern Syria near Qamishli.

The US military forces on Wednesday withdrew from several points near towns of Um al-Ghadir and Thamnih Rahya, located to the south of Tal Hamis area in Qamishli southern countryside after Syrian people intercepted their military convoy and threw stones at them, chanting slogans against their presence in their country.A source told Syrian New Agency SANA that US military vehicles were forced to return back to the direction of Farfarah village in Syria's northwest.The Syrian families in the region have always rejected any presence of foreign forces.