Thursday 23 April 2020 - 12:19

US Forces Have No Business 7,000 Miles Away from Home Provoking Iranian Sailors in PG: Zarif

US Forces Have No Business 7,000 Miles Away from Home Provoking Iranian Sailors in PG: Zarif
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif showed reaction to the recent statements of the US President Donald Trump regarding activities of IRGC’s gunboats in the Persian Gulf.

In a tweet on Thu., Zarif reacted to yesterday’s tweet of US President Trump and wrote, “US military is hit by over 5000#Covid-19 infections. @realdonaldtrump should attend to their needs, not engage in threats cheered on by Saddam’s terrorists.”

“Also, US forces have no business 7,000 miles away from home, provoking our sailors off our OWN Persian Gulf shores,” Zarif continued.
