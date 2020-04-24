Yemen's Army Pushes Back Saudi-Led Coalition Infiltration Attempts

Islam Times - Yemen’s army said it has repelled several infiltration attempts by the Saudi-led military coalition on various fronts, killing or wounding dozens of mercenaries.

A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced the news in a statement on Wednesday evening, confirming that a number of Saudi-led attempts to advance and infiltrate had been blocked in border areas and several fronts in the provinces of Jawf, Ta’iz, and Bayda.He said enemy forces had failed in two infiltration attempts in Nate and Qaniyeh districts in the central province of Bayda, and in a major attempt in Khab and al-Sha’af districts in the northern province of Jawf.The Yemeni forces also successfully repelled anther infiltration attempt in Hayfan district in the southwestern province of Ta’iz, Saree added.According to the statement, carried by Yemen’s al-Masirah television, at least 30 Saudi-led mercenaries were killed and 45 others wounded overall during clashes that lasted from midnight on Tuesday until Wednesday morning.Saree added that the Yemeni forces had also thwarted two infiltration attempts by Saudi-led mercenaries from the border districts of Baqim and al-Rabwa in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Asir, resulting in “considerable losses in enemy ranks.”The Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015. Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).The Saudi-led aggression and an accompanying blockade of Yemen continue despite the coronavirus pandemic and the impoverished country’s urgent need for medical supplies.In his Wednesday statement, Saree also said that Saudi-led warplanes had conducted nearly three dozen airstrikes on different localities in Yemen on Tuesday and Wednesday.He said they carried out 23 airstrikes on Majzar and Serwah districts in the central province of Ma’rib, seven strikes against Khab and Shaf districts in Jawf, and five raids on Kitaf district in the northern province of Sa’ada.He did not give any information about casualties or damage.