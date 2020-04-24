0
Friday 24 April 2020 - 01:44

Zionist Military Force Penetrates Technical Fence on Lebanon Border off Adaisseh Town

Story Code : 858605
The Israeli step comes in context of preparing for erecting a new technical fence in the area which links Al-Motella to Misgav Am settlements.

It is worth noting that the Israeli occupation army detected last Friday three holes in the technical fence on Lebanon’s border along 22 kilometers, describing them as a serious security violation.

Later on, 50 Israeli soldiers crossed the technical fence at the border triangle between Lebanon, Syria and Palestine, surveying the area near Al-Wazzani river and firing four sound bombs.
