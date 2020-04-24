Zionist Military Force Penetrates Technical Fence on Lebanon Border off Adaisseh Town

Islam Times - A Zionist military force, composed of 29 officers and soldiers as well as engineers holding maps, crossed the technical fence off Adaisseh town on Lebanon’s border to check the military road and remained there for two hours.

The Israeli step comes in context of preparing for erecting a new technical fence in the area which links Al-Motella to Misgav Am settlements.It is worth noting that the Israeli occupation army detected last Friday three holes in the technical fence on Lebanon’s border along 22 kilometers, describing them as a serious security violation.Later on, 50 Israeli soldiers crossed the technical fence at the border triangle between Lebanon, Syria and Palestine, surveying the area near Al-Wazzani river and firing four sound bombs.