0
Friday 24 April 2020 - 12:13

Zionist Entity Eases Coronavirus Restrictions as Total Infections Near 15,000

Story Code : 858687
Zionist Entity Eases Coronavirus Restrictions as Total Infections Near 15,000
Israeli Health Ministry announced on Friday here were 14,882 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Zionist entity, an increase of 79 from the previous evening.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the death toll is now 193, up by one since Thursday evening with the death of Rabbi Avraham Yeshayahu Heber, according to Israeli media.

139 Israelis are in serious condition, of whom 107 are on ventilators, and 101 are in moderate condition, Times of Israel reported, adding that the remainder have mild or no symptoms.

In addition, 5,685 Israelis have recovered from COVID-19, a number which is included in the tally of total cases, the daily added.

Meanwhile on Friday, the occupation government approved further easing of restrictions, which includes reopening of all street stores and barbershops “in accordance with health guidelines,” Ynet reported.
Source : Israeli Media
Related Stories
Trump: Let Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte rescue Kurds, we are 7,000 miles away!
Islam Times - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that "some want the United States to protect Syria's borders, led by our enemy Bashar al-...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Foreign Ministry Denounces US Stances on IRGC
Iran Foreign Ministry Denounces US Stances on IRGC's Satellite Launch
Duterte Threatens Martial Law after Soldiers on Coronavirus Relief Work Killed
Duterte Threatens Martial Law after Soldiers on Coronavirus Relief Work Killed
24 April 2020
Yemen
Yemen's Army Pushes Back Saudi-Led Coalition Infiltration Attempts
24 April 2020
Zionist Military Force Penetrates Technical Fence on Lebanon Border off Adaisseh Town
Zionist Military Force Penetrates Technical Fence on Lebanon Border off Adaisseh Town
24 April 2020
US Tracks Iran’s First Military Satellite Successful Launch as it Enters into Orbit
US Tracks Iran’s First Military Satellite Successful Launch as it Enters into Orbit
23 April 2020
Russia Senator Rejects US Claim Iran’s Satellite Launch Violates UNSC Resolutions
Russia Senator Rejects US Claim Iran’s Satellite Launch Violates UNSC Resolutions
23 April 2020
Trump Threatening to “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats
Trump Threatening to “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats
23 April 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Patience Key to Overcome Major Challenges
Sayyed Nasrallah: Patience Key to Overcome Major Challenges
23 April 2020
Rouhani Said that Iran will Suffer Less Damage Given its Reduced Reliance on Crude Oil
Rouhani Said that Iran will Suffer Less Damage Given its Reduced Reliance on Crude Oil
22 April 2020
Israeli Occupation Army Violates Lebanon’s Border
Israeli Occupation Army Violates Lebanon’s Border
22 April 2020
British Health Secretary Announces Coronavirus Vaccine to Be Tested on Thursday
British Health Secretary Announces Coronavirus Vaccine to Be Tested on Thursday
22 April 2020
IRGC Launches First Military Satellite into Orbit
IRGC Launches First Military Satellite into Orbit
22 April 2020
Former Prime Minister of Libya Dies at 70
Former Prime Minister of Libya Dies at 70
21 April 2020