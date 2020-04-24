Zionist Entity Eases Coronavirus Restrictions as Total Infections Near 15,000

Islam Times - Israeli occupation government on Friday morning approved further easing of coronavirus restrictions, with total infections in the Zionist entity nearing 15,000.

Israeli Health Ministry announced on Friday here were 14,882 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Zionist entity, an increase of 79 from the previous evening.In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the death toll is now 193, up by one since Thursday evening with the death of Rabbi Avraham Yeshayahu Heber, according to Israeli media.139 Israelis are in serious condition, of whom 107 are on ventilators, and 101 are in moderate condition, Times of Israel reported, adding that the remainder have mild or no symptoms.In addition, 5,685 Israelis have recovered from COVID-19, a number which is included in the tally of total cases, the daily added.Meanwhile on Friday, the occupation government approved further easing of restrictions, which includes reopening of all street stores and barbershops “in accordance with health guidelines,” Ynet reported.