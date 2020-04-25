UK Reacts to Iran’s Military Satellite Launch into Space

Islam Times - In a reaction to the launch of Iran’s first military satellite into space, UK Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday, claiming that an Iranian satellite that was launched on 22 April is inconsistent with a United Nations Security Council resolution.

"Reports that Iran has carried out a satellite launch – using ballistic missile technology – are of significant concern and inconsistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2231", a Foreign Office spokesman claimed, according to Sputnik."The UN has called upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Iran must abide by this", the spokesman claimed."We have significant and longstanding concerns, alongside our international partners, over Iran’s ballistic missile program, which is destabilizing for the region and poses a threat to regional security", he said.Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully launched the Noor-1 Satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed (messenger) on Wednesday morning and placed it into the orbit at an altitude of 425km. The launch of Noor-1 which is the Islamic Republic’s first military satellite was carried out on the anniversary of the establishment of the IRGC.In a Thursday statement, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has denounced Washington'srecent stances on the successful launch of the Noor satellite into space, calling them the US regime's interference in the Islamic Republic’s internal affairs.Mousavi also stressed that no UN Security Council resolution prohibits Iran from launching a satellite into space, and the US reference to Resolution 2231 is definitely irrelevant and contrary to the facts.