Saturday 25 April 2020 - 12:08

Yemen's Ansarullah Retakes Key Military Base in Jawf

According to the Ansarullah,”a wide-scale operation was launched, as we began to advance towards the Al-Marazeeq (upper and lower plateau) and Bir al-Marazeeq, and to control it after completing the purification of the city of Al-Hazm (Al-Jouf Center) from remnants of mercenaries. ”

A source told the Yemen-based newspaper, Saba, that the Ansarullah forces also “took control of Tabab, the entire military camp, Jabal Al-Ashsha and the village of Al-Khusf”

The source pointed out, “The enemy’s attempt to regain its positions with intense encroachment turned into a disaster for them.”

According to Saba, during the attack, “a large number of dead and wounded, including commanders, fell from the Yemeni army, and weapons and equipment were seized.”

The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Iryani, announced on April 8, the of the  strategic camp and Aljdafar east of the Al-Hazm Directorate, following an attack by the Yemeni army from several axes.

The Ansarullah forces are now on the offensive in northern Yemen again after taking a brief hiatus to fend off several attacks by Saudi mercenaries in the Al-Jawf, Marib, and Al-Bayda governorates.
