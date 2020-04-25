Coronavirus Death Toll in US Rises to 51,017

Islam Times - The number of people who have died of COVID-19 in the United States has increased by 3,332 within the past 24 hours to 51,017, Johns Hopkins University said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has increased over the past day by 28,819 to 890,524.A day earlier, the US registered 2,139 coronavirus fatalities.The United States leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases.The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 2.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 195,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.