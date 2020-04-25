0
Saturday 25 April 2020 - 13:34

Rouhani to Qatar Emir: Iran Closely Monitoring US Moves in Region

Story Code : 858902
Rouhani to Qatar Emir: Iran Closely Monitoring US Moves in Region
Speaking with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani by telephone on Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan to the government and the Muslim people of Qatar and all Muslims around the world, expressing hope that this month would bring many blessings for the Islamic Ummah (nation), Mehr news agency reported.

Rouhani and the Emir of Qatar described the Tehran-Doha relations and cooperation as positive and developing, stressing the need to strengthen and develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

Referring to the recent US moves in the region, the President said: “The Islamic Republic of Iran closely monitors the Americans’ activities, but will never initiate any conflict or tension in the region.”

For his part, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also congratulated the Iranian government and people on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, stressing the need for all countries to work to prevent tensions in the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Rouhani to Qatar Emir: Iran Closely Monitoring US Moves in Region
Rouhani to Qatar Emir: Iran Closely Monitoring US Moves in Region
Hundred of People Protest against Lockdown at Polish-German Border
Hundred of People Protest against Lockdown at Polish-German Border
25 April 2020
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Retakes Key Military Base in Jawf
25 April 2020
Neither US nor Europe Can Lecture Iran Based on Flimsy Misreading of UNSCR 2231: Zarif
Neither US nor Europe Can Lecture Iran Based on Flimsy Misreading of UNSCR 2231: Zarif
25 April 2020
Biden Predicts Trump Will Try to Delay US Election
Biden Predicts Trump Will Try to Delay US Election
25 April 2020
Iran Foreign Ministry Denounces US Stances on IRGC
Iran Foreign Ministry Denounces US Stances on IRGC's Satellite Launch
24 April 2020
Duterte Threatens Martial Law after Soldiers on Coronavirus Relief Work Killed
Duterte Threatens Martial Law after Soldiers on Coronavirus Relief Work Killed
24 April 2020
Yemen
Yemen's Army Pushes Back Saudi-Led Coalition Infiltration Attempts
24 April 2020
Zionist Military Force Penetrates Technical Fence on Lebanon Border off Adaisseh Town
Zionist Military Force Penetrates Technical Fence on Lebanon Border off Adaisseh Town
24 April 2020
US Tracks Iran’s First Military Satellite Successful Launch as it Enters into Orbit
US Tracks Iran’s First Military Satellite Successful Launch as it Enters into Orbit
23 April 2020
Russia Senator Rejects US Claim Iran’s Satellite Launch Violates UNSC Resolutions
Russia Senator Rejects US Claim Iran’s Satellite Launch Violates UNSC Resolutions
23 April 2020
Trump Threatening to “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats
Trump Threatening to “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats
23 April 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Patience Key to Overcome Major Challenges
Sayyed Nasrallah: Patience Key to Overcome Major Challenges
23 April 2020