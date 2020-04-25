0
Saturday 25 April 2020 - 14:13

Russia Condemns US’ Anti-Iran Rhetoric

Story Code : 858911
Russia Condemns US’ Anti-Iran Rhetoric
Russia is concerned by the US threats to Iran amid tensions in the Persian Gulf and is calling on both sides to exercise restraint, Ryabkov said on Saturday.

According to the diplomat, the United States is interpreting its right to self-defense in its own way by threatening Iran with attacks in the Persian Gulf.

"This is one of the methods that create uncertainty in the international community, this is a deliberate desire to sow discord among members of the international community, given that different countries interpret the relevant provisions of international law differently. This is one of the elements of US policy that is aimed at continuing to play on the nerves," he added, Ria Novosti reported. 

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump said recently that he had instructed the US navy to destroy Iranian boats “if they harass” US ships in the Persian Gulf.
Related Stories
‘Obama pursuing anti-Iran rhetoric’
Islam Times - Criticisms are emerging in the US against President Barack Obama’s extension of the state of emergency against Iran for a yet another year.
Comment


Featured Stories
Rouhani to Qatar Emir: Iran Closely Monitoring US Moves in Region
Rouhani to Qatar Emir: Iran Closely Monitoring US Moves in Region
Hundred of People Protest against Lockdown at Polish-German Border
Hundred of People Protest against Lockdown at Polish-German Border
25 April 2020
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Retakes Key Military Base in Jawf
25 April 2020
Neither US nor Europe Can Lecture Iran Based on Flimsy Misreading of UNSCR 2231: Zarif
Neither US nor Europe Can Lecture Iran Based on Flimsy Misreading of UNSCR 2231: Zarif
25 April 2020
Biden Predicts Trump Will Try to Delay US Election
Biden Predicts Trump Will Try to Delay US Election
25 April 2020
Iran Foreign Ministry Denounces US Stances on IRGC
Iran Foreign Ministry Denounces US Stances on IRGC's Satellite Launch
24 April 2020
Duterte Threatens Martial Law after Soldiers on Coronavirus Relief Work Killed
Duterte Threatens Martial Law after Soldiers on Coronavirus Relief Work Killed
24 April 2020
Yemen
Yemen's Army Pushes Back Saudi-Led Coalition Infiltration Attempts
24 April 2020
Zionist Military Force Penetrates Technical Fence on Lebanon Border off Adaisseh Town
Zionist Military Force Penetrates Technical Fence on Lebanon Border off Adaisseh Town
24 April 2020
US Tracks Iran’s First Military Satellite Successful Launch as it Enters into Orbit
US Tracks Iran’s First Military Satellite Successful Launch as it Enters into Orbit
23 April 2020
Russia Senator Rejects US Claim Iran’s Satellite Launch Violates UNSC Resolutions
Russia Senator Rejects US Claim Iran’s Satellite Launch Violates UNSC Resolutions
23 April 2020
Trump Threatening to “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats
Trump Threatening to “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats
23 April 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Patience Key to Overcome Major Challenges
Sayyed Nasrallah: Patience Key to Overcome Major Challenges
23 April 2020