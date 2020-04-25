0
Saturday 25 April 2020 - 14:43

‘No Evidence’ That Recovered COVID-19 Patients Cannot Be Reinfected: WHO

Story Code : 858914
‘No Evidence’ That Recovered COVID-19 Patients Cannot Be Reinfected: WHO
The international health watchdog also warned against the use of so-called “immunity passports” or “risk-free certificates” after COVID-19 as they may increase the risk of spreading the infection.


Last week, Chile said it would issue the world’s first “immunity passports” to people who have recovered from the coronavirus and have developed antibodies to the infection. According to the country’s authorities, such passports will allow people to resume working.


April, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases globally has exceeded 2.6 million, with more than 184,000 fatalities, the WHO says.
