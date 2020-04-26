Not Fearing Enemies Result of Acting According to Holy Qur'an: Leader

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid of the United States and other bullying powers.

After taking part in a Qur’an recitation event to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Ayatollah Khamenei said: “Fear of the US will result in bitter outcomes and we have witnessed in previous years that some of our statesmen’s fear of the US caused difficult problems for them.”The Leader attended the event via videoconference on Saturday in line with guidelines to avoid gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.The Leader urged fearlessness and steadfastness in the face of enemies and said some Muslim states have suffered humiliation as a result of disregarding their own might and being intimidated by tyrannical powers.Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated the advent of the holy month of Ramadan and called on Muslims to act upon the teachings of the holy Qur’an that could save all humanity.The Leader added that Qur’an has guidelines for resolving the problems of human beings and stated that some verses of the holy book teach people social relations that they need in their lives.Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that obeying the practical guidelines of Qur’an is the only way to save humanity from cruelty, discrimination, war, insecurity, depression of values and to establish security, health and welfare.