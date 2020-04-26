US’ Attempt to Block Iran’s Request for IMF to Fight Coronavirus Violates International Law: Official

Islam Times - Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said the US’ attempt to block Tehran’s request for an emergency International Monetary Fund loan for the battle with the coronavirus breaches a peremptory norm of international law on right to health.

In a post on his Twitter account on Saturday, Shamkhani said Washington’s opposition to Iran’s request for the IMF loan is in breach of the peremptory norms of international law (jus cogens) on right to health.“Third governments have two commitments; to halt cooperation with the violating state and to act for lifting the illegal situation,” he added.Shamkhani also deplored Europe for its usual “expression of regret” about such a violation of law by the US.Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund for a $5 billion loan to deal with the outbreak of COVID-19.Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati says the IMF’s response will be a litmus test for claims about relief aid for containing the disease.