Israeli Authorities, Backed by US, Accelerate Implementing Settlement Plans in the Occupied Palestinian Territories

Islam Times - The Israeli occupation authorities are accelerating the implementation of settlement building plans in the occupied Palestinian territories in a flagrant defiance of international laws and international legitimacy resolutions, the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) National Bureau for Defending Land and Resisting Settlements has stressed.

The settlement plans come within the framework of implementing the so-called the US-backed “deal of the century” with the aim of liquidating the Palestinian cause, the Bureau stressed.In its weekly report issued on Saturday, the Bureau said that in a step aiming at boosting the Israeli apartheid system and confiscating the Palestinians’ right to self-determination amid the world’s preoccupation with confronting coronavirus epidemic, the occupation authorities announced a new settlement plan to capture the lands surrounding al-Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of al-Khalil in the West Bank.The Israeli authorities, according to the Bureau, also announced another plan to annex more areas in the occupied West Bank on July 1.The report added that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s last week remarks, that reaffirm the US administration’s support for Israel’s annexation plans, stressed that fixing July 1, 2020 as the date for implementing the plan is the result of an agreement between American and Israeli officials to implement the provisions of the “Deal of the Century”.The report reiterated that such a move is an attempt to legalize the policy of bullying and the law of the jungle that have become, under the administration of US President Donald Trump, a major component of US foreign policy.The report indicated that the annexation plan has been met with wide international condemnation.It pointed out that the UN Special Coordinator for Middle East Nikolai Mladinov has warned that any possible annexation of Palestinian lands to the occupation entity will be a destructive hit to the project of establishing an independent Palestinian state.The report said that most of the Security Council member states have recently reaffirmed their rejection of the Israeli plans and of any plans that undermine establishing the Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967.According to the report, the occupation authorities demolished two facilities in the villages of Sebastia and Burqa, northwest of Nablus, as well as a house in al-Khalil, and they delivered warnings for the demolition of four houses in Bethlehem.The report also clarified that the Israeli settlers continue their attacks on West bank villages and towns under the protection of the occupation forces.The settlers have vandalized Palestinian farm lands and crops and burnt tens of dunums of agricultural lands in order to expand settlement activities.