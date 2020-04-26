0
Sunday 26 April 2020 - 13:23

SDF Detains 2 People Who Targeted American, Believed to be Affiliated with ISIS

Story Code : 859105
Reliable sources confirmed that what was called the "Syrian Democratic Forces" attacked the house with an air cover from the American forces hovercraft, and then the helicopters went towards the Omar oil field, which is the largest military base for the "International Alliance" forces in Deir Al-Zour.

The sources indicated that the raid came against the backdrop of the recent attacks targeting American and SDF forces in the area, in which an American soldier and two SDF elements were killed in the vicinity of the village of Wasiya, in the Tire district, and targeting an American vehicle opposite the Ruwaishid village junction at the administrative boundary separating Hasaka and Deir Al-Zour

The sources pointed out that the Wahhabi "ISIS" group had been active in the recent period, especially the eastern and western Ghriba towns due to their proximity to the Iraqi borders and the impossibility of controlling them completely from "SDF" and its allies from the international coalition forces.

The same sources pointed out that the American forces carry out from time to time in partnership with a group of SDF elements that simulate an airdrop and a raid in a number of areas as a kind of military training in preparation for a military operation targeting the areas on the border strip separating Syria and Iraq, and specifically, the Tuimin and Srouji area, in which the terrorist group operates, are believed to be launching points for carrying out operations against SDF and US forces.
