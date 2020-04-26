Haftar Forces Lauched a Strike on Civilian Homes South of Tripoli

Islam Times - Last night, Haftar's forces renewed their intense bombing of civilian homes in areas south of the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

"The Haftar Militia continues its frequent shelling of civilian homes in the area of Ain Zara, south of Tripoli," Source reported, stressing that Haftar forces are constantly and repeatedly bombing the densely populated neighborhoods.Earlier, the source reported that the bombing of Haftar forces targeted at dawn on Saturday, the Ain Zara region, and resulted in 4 injuries from migrant workers from the Niger State, two of them in serious condition.In another context, the Libyan Al-Wefaq government said that the Operation Storm of Peace, which was launched a month ago, had achieved a number of strategic achievements, and had contributed to "clearing" large areas of the "power" of retired Major General Khalifa Haftar in the Libyan West.The spokesperson for the Volcano of Rage government forces, Mustafa Al-Mujei, said that the "Storm of Peace" operation that started on the twenty-fifth of last month, It is one of the stages of the "Volcano of Rage Operation" (launched to repel the attack on Tripoli), and it should have started "after Haftar's forces, with the support of the aggression states, took advantage of the declared armistice to send tons of ammunition and specific military equipment, and did not heed calls to cease fire.