0
Sunday 26 April 2020 - 13:46

Haftar Forces Lauched a Strike on Civilian Homes South of Tripoli

Story Code : 859111
Haftar Forces Lauched a Strike on Civilian Homes South of Tripoli
"The Haftar Militia continues its frequent shelling of civilian homes in the area of Ain Zara, south of Tripoli," Source reported, stressing that Haftar forces are constantly and repeatedly bombing the densely populated neighborhoods.

Earlier, the source reported that the bombing of Haftar forces targeted at dawn on Saturday, the Ain Zara region, and resulted in 4 injuries from migrant workers from the Niger State, two of them in serious condition.

In another context, the Libyan Al-Wefaq government said that the Operation Storm of Peace, which was launched a month ago, had achieved a number of strategic achievements, and had contributed to "clearing" large areas of the "power" of retired Major General Khalifa Haftar in the Libyan West.

The spokesperson for the Volcano of Rage government forces, Mustafa Al-Mujei, said that the "Storm of Peace" operation that started on the twenty-fifth of last month, It is one of the stages of the "Volcano of Rage Operation" (launched to repel the attack on Tripoli), and it should have started "after Haftar's forces, with the support of the aggression states, took advantage of the declared armistice to send tons of ammunition and specific military equipment, and did not heed calls to cease fire.
Comment


Featured Stories
Haftar Forces Lauched a Strike on Civilian Homes South of Tripoli
Haftar Forces Lauched a Strike on Civilian Homes South of Tripoli
Saudi Warplanes Strikes Various Areas Across Yemen Despite Ramadan Ceasefire
Saudi Warplanes Strikes Various Areas Across Yemen Despite Ramadan Ceasefire
26 April 2020
Saudi Arabia May be Forced to Borrow $60 bln to Survive Oil Price Crisis
Saudi Arabia May be Forced to Borrow $60 bln to Survive Oil Price Crisis
26 April 2020
Not Fearing Enemies Result of Acting According to Holy Qur
Not Fearing Enemies Result of Acting According to Holy Qur'an: Leader
26 April 2020
Rouhani to Qatar Emir: Iran Closely Monitoring US Moves in Region
Rouhani to Qatar Emir: Iran Closely Monitoring US Moves in Region
25 April 2020
Hundred of People Protest against Lockdown at Polish-German Border
Hundred of People Protest against Lockdown at Polish-German Border
25 April 2020
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Retakes Key Military Base in Jawf
25 April 2020
Neither US nor Europe Can Lecture Iran Based on Flimsy Misreading of UNSCR 2231: Zarif
Neither US nor Europe Can Lecture Iran Based on Flimsy Misreading of UNSCR 2231: Zarif
25 April 2020
Biden Predicts Trump Will Try to Delay US Election
Biden Predicts Trump Will Try to Delay US Election
25 April 2020
Iran Foreign Ministry Denounces US Stances on IRGC
Iran Foreign Ministry Denounces US Stances on IRGC's Satellite Launch
24 April 2020
Duterte Threatens Martial Law after Soldiers on Coronavirus Relief Work Killed
Duterte Threatens Martial Law after Soldiers on Coronavirus Relief Work Killed
24 April 2020
Yemen
Yemen's Army Pushes Back Saudi-Led Coalition Infiltration Attempts
24 April 2020
Zionist Military Force Penetrates Technical Fence on Lebanon Border off Adaisseh Town
Zionist Military Force Penetrates Technical Fence on Lebanon Border off Adaisseh Town
24 April 2020