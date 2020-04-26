0
Sunday 26 April 2020 - 13:59

Taliban: America Has Done Nothing to Implement Peace

Story Code : 859113
Taliban: America Has Done Nothing to Implement Peace
The Taliban said: America has done nothing to implement the peace agreement in Afghanistan.

And he continued that the interest of the Kabul government in continuing the war in the country.

In the context, 7 people from the Afghan security forces were killed in an attack by the Taliban in Logar State, eastern Afghanistan.

Rahim Amin, the former governor of the city, "Bara Ki Barak" in the state said: The Taliban attack on a security headquarters in the city led to the killing and wounding of a number of people.
Related Stories
Taliban Set to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners
Islam Times - The Taliban is set to release 20 Afghan government prisoners, a spokesman of the militant group said on Sunday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Haftar Forces Lauched a Strike on Civilian Homes South of Tripoli
Haftar Forces Lauched a Strike on Civilian Homes South of Tripoli
Saudi Warplanes Strikes Various Areas Across Yemen Despite Ramadan Ceasefire
Saudi Warplanes Strikes Various Areas Across Yemen Despite Ramadan Ceasefire
26 April 2020
Saudi Arabia May be Forced to Borrow $60 bln to Survive Oil Price Crisis
Saudi Arabia May be Forced to Borrow $60 bln to Survive Oil Price Crisis
26 April 2020
Not Fearing Enemies Result of Acting According to Holy Qur
Not Fearing Enemies Result of Acting According to Holy Qur'an: Leader
26 April 2020
Rouhani to Qatar Emir: Iran Closely Monitoring US Moves in Region
Rouhani to Qatar Emir: Iran Closely Monitoring US Moves in Region
25 April 2020
Hundred of People Protest against Lockdown at Polish-German Border
Hundred of People Protest against Lockdown at Polish-German Border
25 April 2020
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Retakes Key Military Base in Jawf
25 April 2020
Neither US nor Europe Can Lecture Iran Based on Flimsy Misreading of UNSCR 2231: Zarif
Neither US nor Europe Can Lecture Iran Based on Flimsy Misreading of UNSCR 2231: Zarif
25 April 2020
Biden Predicts Trump Will Try to Delay US Election
Biden Predicts Trump Will Try to Delay US Election
25 April 2020
Iran Foreign Ministry Denounces US Stances on IRGC
Iran Foreign Ministry Denounces US Stances on IRGC's Satellite Launch
24 April 2020
Duterte Threatens Martial Law after Soldiers on Coronavirus Relief Work Killed
Duterte Threatens Martial Law after Soldiers on Coronavirus Relief Work Killed
24 April 2020
Yemen
Yemen's Army Pushes Back Saudi-Led Coalition Infiltration Attempts
24 April 2020
Zionist Military Force Penetrates Technical Fence on Lebanon Border off Adaisseh Town
Zionist Military Force Penetrates Technical Fence on Lebanon Border off Adaisseh Town
24 April 2020