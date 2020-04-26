Taliban: America Has Done Nothing to Implement Peace

Islam Times - The Taliban accused the Afghan government of preventing a peace agreement between them and the movement.

The Taliban said: America has done nothing to implement the peace agreement in Afghanistan.And he continued that the interest of the Kabul government in continuing the war in the country.In the context, 7 people from the Afghan security forces were killed in an attack by the Taliban in Logar State, eastern Afghanistan.Rahim Amin, the former governor of the city, "Bara Ki Barak" in the state said: The Taliban attack on a security headquarters in the city led to the killing and wounding of a number of people.