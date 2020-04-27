0
Monday 27 April 2020 - 01:12

Trump's Administration Considering Replacing Health Chief amid Frustration over Coronavirus Response

Story Code : 859179
Trump
A White House spokesman, Judd Deere, denied it and said the HHS under Azar continues to lead on a number of the president’s priorities.

“Any speculation about personnel is irresponsible and a distraction from our whole-of-government response to COVID-19,” Deere said.

The Journal, citing six people familiar with the discussions, said frustration with Azar was growing but the administration was reluctant to make big changes while the country was seeking to stop the virus, which has killed more than 53,000 people in the United States.
