Monday 27 April 2020 - 01:19

Turkish Military & Allied Militants Attack Syrian Army in Hasakah

Turkish Military & Allied Militants Attack Syrian Army in Hasakah
According to al-Masdar News, the Turkish military and their allied militants from the so-called Syrian National Army (SNA) launched an attack against the Syrian Army’s positions near the town of Tal Tamr.

The army’s positions, as well as residential areas, were shelled by the Turkish troops and militants, the report added.

The attacks caused material damage to the houses and properties of some of the residents of Tal Tamr.

Tal Tamr is located in the western countryside of Hasakah. It has been under Turkish fire for several months, despite the fact that the district is located in an area that is supposed to be under a ceasefire.

This latest attack by the Turkish military and their allies comes at a time when the United Nations has called on all forces in Syria to adhere to a ceasefire until the coronavirus outbreak is contained.
