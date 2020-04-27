0
Monday 27 April 2020 - 01:51

Pompeo Urges UN to Impose Arms Embargo on Iran by Claiming US Has Not Quit the Nuclear Deal

Story Code : 859182
This way, the American war hawk and former CIA chief aims to invoke a “snapback”  in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to restore the United Nations sanctions on Iran, lifted after the internationally backed accord was reached in the President Barrack Obama administration, The New York Times reported Sunday.

“We cannot allow the Islamic Republic of Iran to purchase conventional weapons in six months. President Obama should never have agreed to end the UN arms embargo,” Pompeo claimed. “We are prepared to exercise all of our diplomatic options to ensure the arms embargo stays in place at the UN Security Council.”

This is while United Nations Secretary General António Guterres called on the US last month to suspend its sanctions due to the fast growing covid-19 pandemic.

“I am encouraging the waiving of sanctions imposed on countries to ensure access to food, essential health supplies, and covid-19 medical support,” he wrote. “This is the time for solidarity not exclusion.”

The American-drafted resolution, concocted by Pompeo, has already been given to the Europeans, the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates.

Revealing the depth of the US double policies, Pompeo’s argument comes after his boss, President Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew the United States from the JCPOA, also backed by Britain, Germany, France, China and Russia.
