Iran Called On International Organization to Take Action against Israeli Settlement Expansion

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Ministry called on international organizations and the world countries to take action against the Zionist regime’s plans to expand Israeli settlements and annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s plans to expand the settlements and annex parts of the West Bank to the territories occupied in 1948 as a violation of the international law and part of the shameful plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, known as deal of the century.The Iranian spokesperson said such illegal measures violate the international law and threaten regional peace and security, and called on the United Nations and other international circles to act against such moves within the framework of their duties and responsibilities.Mousavi also deplored the Zionist regime’s abuse of the current circumstances in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, saying, “Alongside the battle with the coronavirus, the oppressed people of Palestine are struggling against other viruses such as occupation, blockade and sanctions.”The Iranian diplomat further asked international organizations and assemblies and the world countries to help the Palestinian people and not allow the oppressed people to be displaced from their homes once again.The Palestinian territories belong to the Palestinian people, Mousavi underlined, adding, “The Zionist regime is a usurper and occupier regime, and the only solution to the Palestinian crisis is holding a referendum among the main inhabitants of that territory and formation of an independent Palestinian government with Bait al-Muqaddas (Jerusalem al-Quds) as its capital.”His comments came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz signed a coalition agreement that includes a clause to advance plans to annex parts of the West Bank, including Israeli settlements, starting on July 1.The decision has drawn condemnation from the United Nations and the European.The UN's special Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov said on Thursday that such a move would be a "devastating blow" to the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as the EU said annexing Palestinian territory "would constitute a serious violation of international law".