0
Monday 27 April 2020 - 02:22

Kim Jong-un’s Health Not Deteriorated – Russian Lawmaker After Talk with North Korean Ambassador

Story Code : 859184
Kim Jong-un’s Health Not Deteriorated – Russian Lawmaker After Talk with North Korean Ambassador
Speculations about Kim Jong-un’s health cannot be verified and it is early to jump to conclusions, Russian legislator Kazbek Taysaev said on Sunday after his talks with the new North Korean ambassador to Russia.

“We’ve discussed this topic with the ambassador and I’ve received no confirmation of such rumours. Only the official statement from the authorities in Pyeongyang can be seen as a confirmation, but before that I would caution against making any conclusions and cite any unconfirmed information,” the lawmaker said.
Source : Sputnik
Related Stories
Rouhani to Qatar Emir: Iran Closely Monitoring US Moves in Region
Islam Times - Iranian President and the Emir of Qatar emphasized the importance of all-out efforts by all countries to ensure security and stability ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Haftar Forces Lauched a Strike on Civilian Homes South of Tripoli
Haftar Forces Lauched a Strike on Civilian Homes South of Tripoli
Saudi Warplanes Strikes Various Areas Across Yemen Despite Ramadan Ceasefire
Saudi Warplanes Strikes Various Areas Across Yemen Despite Ramadan Ceasefire
26 April 2020
Saudi Arabia May be Forced to Borrow $60 bln to Survive Oil Price Crisis
Saudi Arabia May be Forced to Borrow $60 bln to Survive Oil Price Crisis
26 April 2020
Not Fearing Enemies Result of Acting According to Holy Qur
Not Fearing Enemies Result of Acting According to Holy Qur'an: Leader
26 April 2020
Rouhani to Qatar Emir: Iran Closely Monitoring US Moves in Region
Rouhani to Qatar Emir: Iran Closely Monitoring US Moves in Region
25 April 2020
Hundred of People Protest against Lockdown at Polish-German Border
Hundred of People Protest against Lockdown at Polish-German Border
25 April 2020
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Retakes Key Military Base in Jawf
25 April 2020
Neither US nor Europe Can Lecture Iran Based on Flimsy Misreading of UNSCR 2231: Zarif
Neither US nor Europe Can Lecture Iran Based on Flimsy Misreading of UNSCR 2231: Zarif
25 April 2020
Biden Predicts Trump Will Try to Delay US Election
Biden Predicts Trump Will Try to Delay US Election
25 April 2020
Iran Foreign Ministry Denounces US Stances on IRGC
Iran Foreign Ministry Denounces US Stances on IRGC's Satellite Launch
24 April 2020
Duterte Threatens Martial Law after Soldiers on Coronavirus Relief Work Killed
Duterte Threatens Martial Law after Soldiers on Coronavirus Relief Work Killed
24 April 2020
Yemen
Yemen's Army Pushes Back Saudi-Led Coalition Infiltration Attempts
24 April 2020
Zionist Military Force Penetrates Technical Fence on Lebanon Border off Adaisseh Town
Zionist Military Force Penetrates Technical Fence on Lebanon Border off Adaisseh Town
24 April 2020