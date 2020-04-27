0
Monday 27 April 2020 - 11:25

Iran Ready to Work with Indonesia in Coronavirus Battle

Story Code : 859280
Iran Ready to Work with Indonesia in Coronavirus Battle
In a telephone conversation on Monday, Rouhani and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo hailed the cordial, brotherly and ever-growing relations between Tehran and Jakarta, and stressed the need to enhance the ties in all areas to serve the interests of both nations.

The two presidents also touched upon the coronavirus pandemic in the world as well as the plans made and measures adopted by both countries to fight the disease, according to the Iranian administration’s official website.

They emphasized the necessity of boosting mutual cooperation as well as exchanging experience and scientific and technological achievements in that regard.

They also highlighted the importance of meeting each other’s needs in the campaign against the coronavirus.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved good accomplishments in the field of science and technology and producing items such as diagnosis kits, ventilators, CT scan machines and N95 masks, and stands ready to work with Indonesia in that regard,” Rouhani underlined.

Highlighting the friendly and age-old relations between the two countries, the two presidents expressed hope the holding of the 13th meeting of the Iran-Indonesia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission would expedite the implementation of agreements signed between the two sides and lead to further development of reciprocal ties.

Rouhani also noted that the US sanctions against Iran run counter to basic human rights. “Illegal objections can be dangerous at a time when all world countries are fighting the coronavirus.”

The Indonesian president, in turn, expressed content with Iran’s achievements in the fight against the coronavirus.

Widodo said the pandemic has created tough conditions for the whole world today, urging all countries, especially Muslim nations, to help one another under the current circumstances.
Source : TNA
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC
IRGC's Satellite Launch Proved US Sanctions to be Ineffective
Syria
Syria's Air Defenses Shot Down Israeli Missiles over Damascus
27 April 2020
Baghdad & Washington Will Start Talks in June to Schedule the Full Withdrawal of US Forces
Baghdad & Washington Will Start Talks in June to Schedule the Full Withdrawal of US Forces
27 April 2020
Haftar Forces Lauched a Strike on Civilian Homes South of Tripoli
Haftar Forces Lauched a Strike on Civilian Homes South of Tripoli
26 April 2020
Saudi Warplanes Strikes Various Areas Across Yemen Despite Ramadan Ceasefire
Saudi Warplanes Strikes Various Areas Across Yemen Despite Ramadan Ceasefire
26 April 2020
Saudi Arabia May be Forced to Borrow $60 bln to Survive Oil Price Crisis
Saudi Arabia May be Forced to Borrow $60 bln to Survive Oil Price Crisis
26 April 2020
Not Fearing Enemies Result of Acting According to Holy Qur
Not Fearing Enemies Result of Acting According to Holy Qur'an: Leader
26 April 2020
Rouhani to Qatar Emir: Iran Closely Monitoring US Moves in Region
Rouhani to Qatar Emir: Iran Closely Monitoring US Moves in Region
25 April 2020
Hundred of People Protest against Lockdown at Polish-German Border
Hundred of People Protest against Lockdown at Polish-German Border
25 April 2020
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Retakes Key Military Base in Jawf
25 April 2020
Neither US nor Europe Can Lecture Iran Based on Flimsy Misreading of UNSCR 2231: Zarif
Neither US nor Europe Can Lecture Iran Based on Flimsy Misreading of UNSCR 2231: Zarif
25 April 2020
Biden Predicts Trump Will Try to Delay US Election
Biden Predicts Trump Will Try to Delay US Election
25 April 2020
Iran Foreign Ministry Denounces US Stances on IRGC
Iran Foreign Ministry Denounces US Stances on IRGC's Satellite Launch
24 April 2020