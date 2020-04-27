Israeli Soldiers Abduct Several Palestinians and Vandalize Homes in West Bank

Islam Times - Israeli troops abducted several Palestinians and vandalized homes during overnight raids in the occupied West Bank cities of al-Khalil (Hebron) and East Jerusalem (al-Quds).

In the early hours of Monday, Israeli troops invaded Palestinians’ homes in the village of Tarqoumia, south of al-Khalil, and abducted two individuals, Ali Fatafta and Kayed Fatafta, the International Middle East Media Center reported.In East Jerusalem, local sources reported that Israeli soldiers abducted three Palestinian teenagers and then transferred them to an interrogation facility.Israeli troops also abducted Mohammad Halaby, after they broke into his house in the old city of East Jerusalem. The sources said that Halaby was taken to an Israeli interrogation center nearby.In recent months, Israeli forces have frequently raided the houses of Palestinians in the West Bank, detaining dozens of people, who are then transferred to Israeli prisons, where they are kept without any charges.According to the Palestinian prisoners’ rights group Addameer, there are currently 7,000 Palestinians held at Israeli jails and detention facilities, seven lawmakers among them. Three Palestinian Legislative Council members are in “administrative detention.”The so-called administrative detention is a sort of imprisonment without trial or charge that allows Israel to incarcerate Palestinians for periods of up to six months, which can be renewed an infinite number of times.Some prisoners have been held in administrative detention for up to eleven years.