Monday 27 April 2020 - 13:14

Two US Troops Disappear After an Attack in Deir Ezzor Countryside

The sources indicated to SANA reporter that unknown assailants attacked the Hummer vehicle carrying US occupation troops while it was traveling from al-Omar field to al-Tank field where the vehicle was found completely destroyed and burned.

The two troops’ fate is still unknown, according to the sources.

Earlier this month, an officer in the US army and two members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been killed in an ambush carried out by unknown persons near the village of al-Wasi’a which is affiliated to Al-Sur Township in Deir Ezzor countryside.
