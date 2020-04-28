0
Tuesday 28 April 2020 - 10:14

Saudi-Led Coalition Violates Self-Declared Truce 108 Times, According to Reports

Story Code : 859480
Various areas across Yemen were bombed by Saudi militants and warplanes 108 times in the past 24 hours, Yemeni media reported on Tuesday.

The violations included both artillery and aerial attacks, the reports added.

The attacks came days after the Saudi-led military coalition decided to “extend the ceasefire for a month,” according to its spokesman Turki al-Maliki.

A two-week ceasefire in Yemen announced earlier by the alliance expired on Thursday, without leading to a permanent truce.

The chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, dismissed the Saudi-led coalition’s extension of the unilateral ceasefire in the war-ravaged Arab country by one month, saying Yemenis are expecting serious actions rather than words, which are simply media maneuver.

The Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015. Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).
