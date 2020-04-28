0
Tuesday 28 April 2020 - 11:15

Hamas Captured Israeli Military Drone Flying over Gaza

Hamas Captured Israeli Military Drone Flying over Gaza
According to reports carried by Palestinian media, the drone was downed by Hamas forces east of the city of Dir al-Balah.

The Israeli military, however, claimed that the unmanned aerial vehicle captured by Hamas is a "Skylark" that had "crashed" during an "operation" over the Gaza Strip.

It further claimed that the UAV crashed due to "technical error" and ruled out the possibility that potentially sensitive information would be leaked from the drone.

Hamas has confiscated Israeli drones several times, either after they crashed due to technical problems or in the wake of shooting them down.

The resistance group has warned the Tel Aviv regime against escalating tensions, warning that it would face the consequences.

The Israeli military frequently bombs Gaza, with civilians being the main target of such attacks.
