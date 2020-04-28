0
Tuesday 28 April 2020 - 12:15

Russian Envoy: US Cannot Remain a Party to Iran Deal

Story Code : 859498
“Para 10 of the resolution (UNSCR 2231) was overtaken by your own decision to withdraw,” Ulyanov tweeted on Tuesday.

“The repetition of the old story which didn’t bring fruits. The policy of maximum pressure makes the situation worst and worst for all sides, including the US. Instead of learning lessons, some people call for doubling down on what has already proved to be a big strategic mistake.”

The United States, that was a signatory to Iran nuclear deal, withdrew from the accord under unfounded reasons two years ago. It also encouraged the European parties to the deal to walk out of the agreement and exert further international pressure on Iran.  

Nearly four months ago, the E3 (France, Germany, and the UK), which has repeatedly hesitated to honor their commitments under Iran deal, resorted to a dispute resolution mechanism envisaged in the accord in a bid to force Iran to adhere to its commitments.
