Pompeo Should Deal with Health Crisis in US, Instead of Interfering with Venezuela's Affairs: FM

Islam Times - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza urged US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday to deal with the situation in his country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of interfering with Venezuela's affairs.

On his Twitter account, Arreaza wrote, "The United States has reached one million COVID-19 cases and more than 56,000 deaths. Mike Pompeo, take care of your serious humanitarian situation and stop interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs," Prensa Latina reported.Arreaza's statements came in response to Pompeo's comments on Twitter, where he repeated Washington's support for opposition lawmaker and self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido, and his transitional government."Good to speak with interim President @JGuaido on the Democratic Transition Framework for #Venezuela and his efforts to protect Venezuelans from #COVID19. I reiterated US support for @AsambleaVE as we stand with the Venezuelan people's quest for a democratic & prosperous future," Pompeo twitted.