0
Tuesday 28 April 2020 - 13:18

Turkey Delivers Medical Aid to US amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Story Code : 859506
Turkey Delivers Medical Aid to US amid Coronavirus Outbreak
"The loading process of the medical aid supplies to be delivered to the United States by Turkish Armed Forces aircraft has been completed. Our aircraft carrying the medical aid supplies to be used in combating COVID-19 has departed from Etimesgut Airfield, Ankara," the ministry said on Twitter.

The aid package contains masks, face shields, N95 respirator masks and overalls, said the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

"At a time when even developed countries are asking for Turkey's support, we have offered our support to wide geography, from the Balkans to Africa," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"Most recently, we are sending medical aid to the United States on Tuesday, consisting of surgical masks, N95 masks, hazmat suits and disinfectants," he stated.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Captured Israeli Military Drone Flying over Gaza
Hamas Captured Israeli Military Drone Flying over Gaza
Lebanese Protesters Clash with Security Forces in Tripoli
Lebanese Protesters Clash with Security Forces in Tripoli
28 April 2020
Saudi-Led Coalition Violates Self-Declared Truce 108 Times, According to Reports
Saudi-Led Coalition Violates Self-Declared Truce 108 Times, According to Reports
28 April 2020
Iranian Armed Forces Warn that Any Provocative Move by US Will Draw Harsh Response
Iranian Armed Forces Warn that Any Provocative Move by US Will Draw Harsh Response
28 April 2020
Coronavirus Cases Pass 3 Million Worldwide
Coronavirus Cases Pass 3 Million Worldwide
27 April 2020
IRGC
IRGC's Satellite Launch Proved US Sanctions to be Ineffective
27 April 2020
Syria
Syria's Air Defenses Shot Down Israeli Missiles over Damascus
27 April 2020
Baghdad & Washington Will Start Talks in June to Schedule the Full Withdrawal of US Forces
Baghdad & Washington Will Start Talks in June to Schedule the Full Withdrawal of US Forces
27 April 2020
Haftar Forces Lauched a Strike on Civilian Homes South of Tripoli
Haftar Forces Lauched a Strike on Civilian Homes South of Tripoli
26 April 2020
Saudi Warplanes Strikes Various Areas Across Yemen Despite Ramadan Ceasefire
Saudi Warplanes Strikes Various Areas Across Yemen Despite Ramadan Ceasefire
26 April 2020
Saudi Arabia May be Forced to Borrow $60 bln to Survive Oil Price Crisis
Saudi Arabia May be Forced to Borrow $60 bln to Survive Oil Price Crisis
26 April 2020
Not Fearing Enemies Result of Acting According to Holy Qur
Not Fearing Enemies Result of Acting According to Holy Qur'an: Leader
26 April 2020
Rouhani to Qatar Emir: Iran Closely Monitoring US Moves in Region
Rouhani to Qatar Emir: Iran Closely Monitoring US Moves in Region
25 April 2020