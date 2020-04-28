Turkey Delivers Medical Aid to US amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Islam Times - A Turkish military cargo plane on Tuesday departed for the United States to deliver medical supplies for the COVID-19, Turkey's defense ministry said.

"The loading process of the medical aid supplies to be delivered to the United States by Turkish Armed Forces aircraft has been completed. Our aircraft carrying the medical aid supplies to be used in combating COVID-19 has departed from Etimesgut Airfield, Ankara," the ministry said on Twitter.The aid package contains masks, face shields, N95 respirator masks and overalls, said the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported."At a time when even developed countries are asking for Turkey's support, we have offered our support to wide geography, from the Balkans to Africa," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday."Most recently, we are sending medical aid to the United States on Tuesday, consisting of surgical masks, N95 masks, hazmat suits and disinfectants," he stated.