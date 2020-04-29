Demonstrators Clashed with the Security Forces in Santiago amid Pandemic

Islam Times - Demonstrators clashed with the security forces during a protest against government and the change of the new constitution amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Santiago, Chile.

Water cannons were used and at least 45 people were detained as anti-police protesters rallied in Santiago, despite restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Footage shows water cannons and tear gas deployed by the police to disperse the crowds, with police forces arresting many.Gatherings of over 50 participants are currently banned in Chile due to the coronavirus, which, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, has infected over 13,000 people in the country, with 198 subsequently dying.Protests have been taking place since last October in the country, with Chileans hitting the streets to show their discontent over rising living costs and inequality.