0
Wednesday 29 April 2020 - 02:14

More Than 170 Doctors Protest against Inhumane US Sanctions amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Story Code : 859636
According to the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dubai, over 170 surgeons and physicians in various fields from around the world penned letter to the UN secretary general on Tuesday and protested against the anti-human and cruel US sanctions, emphasizing that these sanctions have jeopardized health of innocent people and medical staff severely in the fight against coronavirus global pandemic.

These physicians and doctors, from countries including Sri Lanka, Iran, Philippines, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Syria and Iraq, called on the UN secretary general and director general of World Health Organization (WHO) to force US administration for lifting unilateral and anti-human sanctions.

Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the countries that has hit hardest from COVID-19 and is grappling with the novel coronavirus in the recent two months in a way that US sanctions has created serious problems for Iran in overcoming the disease.
