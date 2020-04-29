0
Wednesday 29 April 2020 - 11:59

US Warship was “Expelled” When it Trespassed into China's Territorial Waters

Story Code : 859698
US Warship was “Expelled” When it Trespassed into China
The USS Barry “trespassed” into Beijing’s territorial waters near Xisha Islands – also known as the Paracel Islands – on Tuesday, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy said in a statement. The incident marks the first time the navy “actively announced” an illegal trespass in the area, according to the Global Times.

"The US' provocative actions seriously violated international law and related norms, seriously violated Chinese sovereignty and security interests, and intentionally increased regional security risks,” said Senior Colonel Li Huamin, a spokesperson of the PLA Southern Theater Command, adding that the action could have led to an "accident".

We urge the US side to focus on epidemic prevention and control on its homeland... and immediately stop military actions against regional security, peace and stability.

Earlier this week, the 'Barry' traversed the nearby Taiwan Strait in its second “routine transit” this month, the US Navy said, closely followed by a Chinese aircraft carrier on both occasions. American warships regularly “patrol” the Strait, as well as the South and East China seas, citing the need to protect “freedom of navigation,” but Beijing has repeatedly slammed the operations as infringing on its sovereignty.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have seen a steep rise in recent weeks, with both sides trading accusations regarding the coronavirus pandemic and its origins. US officials, including President Donald Trump, claim that China concealed vital information in the early stages of the health crisis, even freezing funding for the World Health Organization over its supposed role in the cover-up. Beijing has hit back by insinuating that the US military may have had a hand in the original Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan, while a number of Chinese officials have rejected the US allegations, insisting it shared information on the virus as soon as it was available.

Made up by some 40 islets and reefs, the Paracel Islands are claimed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan – which itself is also regarded by Beijing as its own territory – but since a short military confrontation over the archipelago with Vietnam in 1974, China has maintained control of the islands, which are now administered by the provincial government of Hainan. Washington, however, does not recognize Beijing’s territorial claim, considering the area around the island chain to be international waters.
Related Stories
Colorado lawmaker expelled over sex abuse allegations
Islam Times - A lawmaker in the US state of Colorado has been expelled after being accused of sexual harassment or abuse by numerous female representatives in the state’s legislature.
Comment


Featured Stories
Coronavirus Death Toll in US Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War
Coronavirus Death Toll in US Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War
US Warship was “Expelled” When it Trespassed into China
US Warship was “Expelled” When it Trespassed into China's Territorial Waters
29 April 2020
Detained Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Prison
Detained Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Prison
29 April 2020
Several Civilians Killed in an Explosion of a Booby-Trapped Tanker Truck in Syria
Several Civilians Killed in an Explosion of a Booby-Trapped Tanker Truck in Syria's Afrin
29 April 2020
Hamas Captured Israeli Military Drone Flying over Gaza
Hamas Captured Israeli Military Drone Flying over Gaza
28 April 2020
Lebanese Protesters Clash with Security Forces in Tripoli
Lebanese Protesters Clash with Security Forces in Tripoli
28 April 2020
Saudi-Led Coalition Violates Self-Declared Truce 108 Times, According to Reports
Saudi-Led Coalition Violates Self-Declared Truce 108 Times, According to Reports
28 April 2020
Iranian Armed Forces Warn that Any Provocative Move by US Will Draw Harsh Response
Iranian Armed Forces Warn that Any Provocative Move by US Will Draw Harsh Response
28 April 2020
Coronavirus Cases Pass 3 Million Worldwide
Coronavirus Cases Pass 3 Million Worldwide
27 April 2020
IRGC
IRGC's Satellite Launch Proved US Sanctions to be Ineffective
27 April 2020
Syria
Syria's Air Defenses Shot Down Israeli Missiles over Damascus
27 April 2020
Baghdad & Washington Will Start Talks in June to Schedule the Full Withdrawal of US Forces
Baghdad & Washington Will Start Talks in June to Schedule the Full Withdrawal of US Forces
27 April 2020
Haftar Forces Lauched a Strike on Civilian Homes South of Tripoli
Haftar Forces Lauched a Strike on Civilian Homes South of Tripoli
26 April 2020