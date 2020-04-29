Turkish-Backed Militants Attack Safe Villages in Hasaka Countryside

Islam Times - Turkish forces and their allied militants, using various types of weapons, targeted several villages on the outskirts of the town of Tal Tamer in Hasakah province of Syria.

According to SANA, the villages of Daoudia, Tal Mendel, and Eneeq al-Hawa were targeted by Turkish troops and their allied militants.The report added several mortar shells fired by the mercenaries fell on al-Abboush and Tal al-Ward villages near Abu Rasain town, causing material damage.Turkish army troops and their militant allies have been attacking villages in Hasakah, Raqqah, and Aleppo with artillery shells and various other heavy weapons since their cross-border offensive into Syrian territory in October last year and the subsequent occupation of a long swath of the border with the Arab country.