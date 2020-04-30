0
Thursday 30 April 2020 - 01:14

Ceasefire Arrangements in Syria are Fragile, It Faces Consistent Risk of Escalation: UN Special Envoy

“I welcome the fact that there has been significant calm in many areas of Syria – especially relative to the apexes of violence of previous years”, Pedersen said. “But this is an uneasy and fragile calm in both north-west and north-east Syria. And there is the constant risk of escalation in Syria”.

Pedersen noted that the level of incidents in northwest Syria has been low after the ceasefire arrangements agreed to between Russia and Turkey came into being.

However, the security situation in the south of Syria raises concern, Pedersen said.

In addition, the Daesh Takfiri terror group has re-emerged in the desert areas in central and eastern Syria, Pedersen added.
