Iran & Russia Emphasize Political Solution for Yemeni Crisis

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin discussed the latest developments of Yemen.

In a phone conversation on Wednesday, the two sides highlighted that the political approach is the only way to solve the crisis in Yemen.Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi had referred to the need for solidarity between different Yemeni groups and holding of political dialogue.On the declaration of self-rule in Yemen's south, the Iranian diplomat said, “Such measures not only do not help the settlement of the existing problems in Yemen but will also further complicate the situation in that country.”Mousavi then emphasized the necessity for a halt to the war on Yemen and lifting of the cruel blockade on Yemeni people, adding, “The only way for stability and calm in Yemen is unity among the Yemeni groups and holding inclusive political talks among various groups for the formation of a united and inclusive government.”