Thursday 30 April 2020 - 01:47

Pakistan Sets Aside $18.6 Million to Fence Border with Iran

Pakistan Sets Aside $18.6 Million to Fence Border with Iran
Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved 3 billion rupees ($18.6 million) as additional funds for the fencing of the border with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The commanders of the Pakistani border guards earlier had announced that the project to fence the border with Iran would be completed in the next three to four years.

Prior to this, Pakistan military spokesman said that Pakistan had increased its forces to take care of the border with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran and Pakistan share a 959 km long border which separates the Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan and Pakistan's Balochistan provinces.
Source : MNA
