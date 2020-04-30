There Are No Signals That Russia Sanctions May Be Eased: Kremlin

Islam Times - There are currently no signals that Russia sanctions may be eased by the Western countries, and this issue is not discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the talks with foreign partners, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“There are no such signals. The Russian party never touches upon the issues related to the sanctions, and the Russian president never touches upon the matter related to the sanctions during the dialogue with his vis-a-vis”, Peskov told the RTVI broadcaster on Wednesday.Peskov also said that the US had not given up the idea to deter Russia but apparently had no money for this amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the crisis it caused worldwide.“Now, as [the United States] also announced a program to support the economy and so on, it just has little money. So I wouldn’t draw such far-reaching, conceptual conclusions”, he explained.In mid-April, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold phone talks but did not mention sanctions imposed on Russia. Speaking to the reporters, Peskov explained that the Russian president does not raise the issue of sanctions when he speaks to the heads of state who used such restrictions against Russia.