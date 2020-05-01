0
Friday 1 May 2020 - 01:22

Hezbollah Precision-guided Missiles Will Cause Mass Destruction in ’Israel’, Al-Manar Psychological Warfare Exacerbates Losses: Zionist Report

Story Code : 860036
Hezbollah Precision-guided Missiles Will Cause Mass Destruction in ’Israel’, Al-Manar Psychological Warfare Exacerbates Losses: Zionist Report
The report mentioned that it had one day earlier quoted a US veteran officer as warning of the harm expected to be inflicted on ‘Israel’ by Hezbollah missiles and describing them as a weapon of mass destruction.

The report added that the veteran Israeli officer, Zvika Haimovich, who served as an air defense commander, expressed his worries about the same threat but with a soft rhetoric, noting that he warned of a large number of Hezbollah precision-guided missiles.

Haimovich called on the Israelis to prepare themselves to encounter an unprecedented threat, according to the report which added that the number of Hezbollah missiles as confirmed by ‘Israel’ has reached 150 thousand.

The Israeli report blamed the army officers who hide all the dangers which threaten the entity during their service year and disclose them after they retire, wondering how they observe the professional integrity.

Netsif Net pointed out that Hezbollah TV Channel Al-Manar launches a psychological warfare against the Israelis based on the reports about Hezbollah augmenting military power, adding the Zionists themselves have started to recognize this threat.
Source : Websites
Related Stories
The Torturers and the ‘Ticking Bomb’: How Torture Became Routine in the Global War on Terror
Islam Times - With all the media excitement focused on the impeachment ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Helicopters Carry Out Attacks in Southern Syria
Israeli Helicopters Carry Out Attacks in Southern Syria
Russian Prime Minister Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Russian Prime Minister Tested Positive for Coronavirus
30 April 2020
UAE Visited Sudan to Recruit Militants for Libya Rebel Commander
UAE Visited Sudan to Recruit Militants for Libya Rebel Commander
30 April 2020
Germany Bans Hezbollah in Move Welcomed by US, Zionist Entity
Germany Bans Hezbollah in Move Welcomed by US, Zionist Entity
30 April 2020
Iran Plays Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran Plays Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei
30 April 2020
UN Expert Calls for War Crimes Probe in Myanmar
UN Expert Calls for War Crimes Probe in Myanmar
30 April 2020
Coronavirus Death Toll in US Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War
Coronavirus Death Toll in US Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War
29 April 2020
US Warship was “Expelled” When it Trespassed into China
US Warship was “Expelled” When it Trespassed into China's Territorial Waters
29 April 2020
Detained Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Prison
Detained Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Prison
29 April 2020
Several Civilians Killed in an Explosion of a Booby-Trapped Tanker Truck in Syria
Several Civilians Killed in an Explosion of a Booby-Trapped Tanker Truck in Syria's Afrin
29 April 2020
Hamas Captured Israeli Military Drone Flying over Gaza
Hamas Captured Israeli Military Drone Flying over Gaza
28 April 2020
Lebanese Protesters Clash with Security Forces in Tripoli
Lebanese Protesters Clash with Security Forces in Tripoli
28 April 2020
Saudi-Led Coalition Violates Self-Declared Truce 108 Times, According to Reports
Saudi-Led Coalition Violates Self-Declared Truce 108 Times, According to Reports
28 April 2020