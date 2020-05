Islam Times - The Israeli enemy launched a missile aggression on sites in the southern region and damages were restricted to materials

SANA reporter said that helicopters of the Israeli enemy launched an aggression at midnight with a number of missiles, from over the occupied Syrian Golan, on sites in the southern region and damages were restricted to materials.Early on Monday, SANA news agency reported that Syrian air defence systems intercepted several missiles which were launched by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).