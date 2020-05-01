0
Friday 1 May 2020 - 01:55

Pakistan Parliament Speaker Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Officials say that the Speaker has gone into home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile the National Assembly Speaker in a twitter message said, “I have just been tested Covid-19 positive and I have quarantined myself in house.”

He urged the nation to take precautions and sought their prayers.

Earlier on Monday, Governor of southern Sindh province Imran Ismail had been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. He is currently in self-isolation.

According to National Command and Operation Center the number of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan has soared to 16,473 with 4,105 recoveries and 361 deaths.

The government of Pakistan has urged citizens to self-quarantine and keep physical interaction to a minimum as the number of cases continues to soar every day.

The Covid-19 respiratory illness caused by the mysterious contagion has so far killed thousands of people and infected tens of thousands of others across the globe.
