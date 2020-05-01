0
Friday 1 May 2020 - 12:46

Explosions at Ammunition Depot in Homs Leaving 10 People Injured

"One of the military facilities has come under attack in eastern Homs. The incident has led to explosions and caused plumes of black smoke...As a result, several passersby were injured [by the blasts]," Barazi said.​

The governor previously told another state channel that the depot belonged to the Syrian Army.

Hassan Al-Jundi, the health office director of Homs province, told SANA that at least 10 injured people were brought to the city hospitals following the explosions that occurred in a military site where they were provided with the necessary aid.

​No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
