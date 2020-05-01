Explosions at Ammunition Depot in Homs Leaving 10 People Injured

Islam Times - A munitions depot has been attacked in Homs, Syria resulting in injuries among civilians, Governor of Homs Talal al-Barazi told the state broadcaster SANA.

"One of the military facilities has come under attack in eastern Homs. The incident has led to explosions and caused plumes of black smoke...As a result, several passersby were injured [by the blasts]," Barazi said.​The governor previously told another state channel that the depot belonged to the Syrian Army.Hassan Al-Jundi, the health office director of Homs province, told SANA that at least 10 injured people were brought to the city hospitals following the explosions that occurred in a military site where they were provided with the necessary aid.​No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.