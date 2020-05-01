0
Friday 1 May 2020 - 13:14

Oil Prices Grow as Historic OPEC+ Production Cut Deal Comes into Effect

Story Code : 860102
Oil Prices Grow as Historic OPEC+ Production Cut Deal Comes into Effect
The oil market had seen a dramatic crash last month due to global glut and fears of a lack of storage capacity.

The price for Brent crude oil (ICE) has grown by 1.77 percent, reaching nearly $27 per barrel. The price for WTI (Nymex), meanwhile, currently stands at $19.35 per barrel, which is a 2.7 percent increase, RT reported.

On April 12, the members of OPEC and other oil-producing countries, including Russia and Mexico, agreed to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day for May and June, marking the biggest oil production cut in history.

The hard-fought deal came after a month of a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which had previously failed to agree on a joint reduction of output.

The oil markets have been suffering from a historic glut after many countries went into lockdown due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The steep drop in demand sparked fears that oil storages would run out of space. This led to a dramatic price crash last month, during which Brent crude had plummeted to its lowest level since 1999. The price for WTI had been driven to a negative for the first time in history. Both Brent and WTI have since then been slowly recovering.
Source : Agencies
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Threatens Saudi to Cut Oil Supply or Lose U.S. Military Support-Sources
Trump Threatens Saudi to Cut Oil Supply or Lose U.S. Military Support-Sources
Moscow is Prepared to Provide Baghdad with S-400 Missile if Requested
Moscow is Prepared to Provide Baghdad with S-400 Missile if Requested
1 May 2020
Britain Has Blood on Its Hands over Yemen: Iran
Britain Has Blood on Its Hands over Yemen: Iran
1 May 2020
Israeli Helicopters Carry Out Attacks in Southern Syria
Israeli Helicopters Carry Out Attacks in Southern Syria
1 May 2020
Russian Prime Minister Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Russian Prime Minister Tested Positive for Coronavirus
30 April 2020
UAE Visited Sudan to Recruit Militants for Libya Rebel Commander
UAE Visited Sudan to Recruit Militants for Libya Rebel Commander
30 April 2020
Germany Bans Hezbollah in Move Welcomed by US, Zionist Entity
Germany Bans Hezbollah in Move Welcomed by US, Zionist Entity
30 April 2020
Iran Plays Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran Plays Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei
30 April 2020
UN Expert Calls for War Crimes Probe in Myanmar
UN Expert Calls for War Crimes Probe in Myanmar
30 April 2020
Coronavirus Death Toll in US Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War
Coronavirus Death Toll in US Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War
29 April 2020
US Warship was “Expelled” When it Trespassed into China
US Warship was “Expelled” When it Trespassed into China's Territorial Waters
29 April 2020
Detained Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Prison
Detained Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Prison
29 April 2020
Several Civilians Killed in an Explosion of a Booby-Trapped Tanker Truck in Syria
Several Civilians Killed in an Explosion of a Booby-Trapped Tanker Truck in Syria's Afrin
29 April 2020