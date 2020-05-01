0
Friday 1 May 2020 - 13:28

Ayatollah Khamenei Congratulates Teachers on Their National Day

In a message congratulating Teachers’ Day to all teachers of schools, universities, and seminaries, Ayatollah Khamenei said that the great work and jihad of teachers is to flourish the talents of children and adolescents in the path of Islamic and revolutionary values.

Referring to the remarks of Imam Khomeini who said the role of the teacher in society is the role of prophets, Ayatollah Khamenei noted, “This statement of Imam Khomeini was not a propaganda slogan, it was words of the Quran.”

“The Islamic Establishment emerged with the same goal of forming a just and idealistic religious community, and it is natural that the country’s educational system cannot have a goal other than the overall goal of the Establishment,” he added.

“Children, adolescents, and young people in the Islamic country are learning to develop and realize their potential for the transcendent national values, namely Islamic and revolutionary values,” Leader said.

The leader went on to say, “This vital training and the mechanism for its realization is a great work that the teachers are responsible for it.”

“The young generation that is being raised in this direction is a great valuable wealth that no other phenomenon is comparable with it,” he added.

“This wealth is the product of the work and motivation of teachers in schools, universities, and seminaries,” he said.

The 12th day of Ordibehesht, the second month on the Iranian calendar, which fell on May 1 this year, has been designated as Teachers’ Day in Iran to commemorate the martyrdom of Ayatollah Morteza Motahari, an Iranian cleric, philosopher, lecturer, and politician.
Source : MNA
