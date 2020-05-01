0
Friday 1 May 2020 - 13:50

Gas Cylinder Store Exploded in Nubbul

Story Code : 860106
Gas Cylinder Store Exploded in Nubbul
SANA reporter said that the explosion, took place this afternoon on the outskirts of the town, caused the destruction of the neighboring houses and injured a number of people who were taken to hospitals for treatment.





 
Source : SANA
