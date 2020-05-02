0
Saturday 2 May 2020 - 01:57

Rate of Coronavirus Fatalities & Infections were Dropping in Iran

Story Code : 860186
Rate of Coronavirus Fatalities & Infections were Dropping in Iran
Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 1,006 people tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

“We have seen drops in the numbers of infections and deaths in recent days,” Jahanpour said on state television.

“The process of managing the disease is continuing,” he added.

Jahanpour expressed hope that Iran would get close to “controlling” the outbreak with people observing health protocols.

The new infections brought to 95,646 the number recorded in the Islamic republic since it announced its first cases in mid-February.

The deaths recorded in the past 24 hours brought to 6,091 the overall toll from the illness in the Middle East’s hardest-hit country.

More than 76,300 of those had already been released from hospital after recovering.

Of those still being treated, 2,899 were in critical condition, the spokesman said.

Doubts have been cast over Iran’s coronavirus figures by experts and officials both at home and abroad.
Comment


Featured Stories
N Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Makes Public Appearance at Fertilizer Factory
N Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Makes Public Appearance at Fertilizer Factory
Nasrallah Says Silence Towards Corruption & Occupiers Is Not Permissible
Nasrallah Says Silence Towards Corruption & Occupiers Is Not Permissible
2 May 2020
Trump Threatens Saudi to Cut Oil Supply or Lose U.S. Military Support-Sources
Trump Threatens Saudi to Cut Oil Supply or Lose U.S. Military Support-Sources
1 May 2020
Moscow is Prepared to Provide Baghdad with S-400 Missile if Requested
Moscow is Prepared to Provide Baghdad with S-400 Missile if Requested
1 May 2020
Britain Has Blood on Its Hands over Yemen: Iran
Britain Has Blood on Its Hands over Yemen: Iran
1 May 2020
Israeli Helicopters Carry Out Attacks in Southern Syria
Israeli Helicopters Carry Out Attacks in Southern Syria
1 May 2020
Russian Prime Minister Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Russian Prime Minister Tested Positive for Coronavirus
30 April 2020
UAE Visited Sudan to Recruit Militants for Libya Rebel Commander
UAE Visited Sudan to Recruit Militants for Libya Rebel Commander
30 April 2020
Germany Bans Hezbollah in Move Welcomed by US, Zionist Entity
Germany Bans Hezbollah in Move Welcomed by US, Zionist Entity
30 April 2020
Iran Plays Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran Plays Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei
30 April 2020
UN Expert Calls for War Crimes Probe in Myanmar
UN Expert Calls for War Crimes Probe in Myanmar
30 April 2020
Coronavirus Death Toll in US Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War
Coronavirus Death Toll in US Surpasses American Fatalities in Vietnam War
29 April 2020
US Warship was “Expelled” When it Trespassed into China
US Warship was “Expelled” When it Trespassed into China's Territorial Waters
29 April 2020