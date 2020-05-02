0
Saturday 2 May 2020 - 11:18

Tunisia Requested Russia to Send Respirators, Masks, Medical Equipment amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Story Code : 860267
Tunisia Requested Russia to Send Respirators, Masks, Medical Equipment amid Coronavirus Pandemic
“This request for assistance is a part of friendly relations between Tunisia and Russia. Tunisia, like many other countries, is facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis. We need respirators, masks and medical equipment that will help provide services in public hospitals”, the ambassador said.

Tunisia, he added, highly assesses Russia’s health care system.

“Tunisia, a country close to Italy, appreciated the assistance provided by Russia to this neighboring friendly country”, the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, Russia has pledged to look into Tunisia’s request.

“Tunisia hopes for a step forward from Russia, which has promised to consider our request. This can only confirm the quality of friendly and fraternal relations between our countries and our peoples”, he stated.

In late April, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that a number of Middle Eastern nations had asked Moscow for help to combat the coronavirus.

As of Friday, Tunisia confirmed a total of 998 coronavirus cases, including 41 deaths.
