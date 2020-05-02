0
Saturday 2 May 2020 - 11:45

Venezuela Prison Riot Kills at Least 40, Injures 50, Including Warden

Story Code : 860271
Venezuela Prison Riot Kills at Least 40, Injures 50, Including Warden
The upheaval at the Llanos penitentiary on Friday started with an inmate protest demanding that their relatives be allowed to deliver them food. An armed confrontation then broke out between inmates and guards, lawmaker Maria Beatriz Martinez said, AP reported.

The National Guard officer was injured by a grenade explosion, said Martinez, who had access to an early report prepared by the town’s security forces. The prison is located in the city of Guanare, 450 kilometers south-west of the capital of Caracas.

Venezuela’s minister of penitentiary services, Iris Varela, confirmed the riot, telling the local newspaper Ultimas Noticias that a group of inmates attacked officers standing guard outside the prison.

The warden was injured by at least one inmate wielding a knife, Varela said.

Venezuela has roughly 30 prisons and 500 jails that can hold an estimated 110,000
Related Stories
Afghan bomb attack kills 23, injures 50 in Kandahar
Islam Times - At least 21 people have been killed and 22 others wounded in a bomb attack in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, police say.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Troops Fatally Shot Syrian Citizen in East Deir Ez-Zor
US Troops Fatally Shot Syrian Citizen in East Deir Ez-Zor
White House Blocking Fauci from Testifying on Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic
White House Blocking Fauci from Testifying on Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic
2 May 2020
6 Hashd al-Shaabi Forces were Killed by Daesh in Iraq’s Salahuddin
6 Hashd al-Shaabi Forces were Killed by Daesh in Iraq’s Salahuddin
2 May 2020
N Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Makes Public Appearance at Fertilizer Factory
N Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Makes Public Appearance at Fertilizer Factory
2 May 2020
Nasrallah Says Silence Towards Corruption & Occupiers Is Not Permissible
Nasrallah Says Silence Towards Corruption & Occupiers Is Not Permissible
2 May 2020
Trump Threatens Saudi to Cut Oil Supply or Lose U.S. Military Support-Sources
Trump Threatens Saudi to Cut Oil Supply or Lose U.S. Military Support-Sources
1 May 2020
Moscow is Prepared to Provide Baghdad with S-400 Missile if Requested
Moscow is Prepared to Provide Baghdad with S-400 Missile if Requested
1 May 2020
Britain Has Blood on Its Hands over Yemen: Iran
Britain Has Blood on Its Hands over Yemen: Iran
1 May 2020
Israeli Helicopters Carry Out Attacks in Southern Syria
Israeli Helicopters Carry Out Attacks in Southern Syria
1 May 2020
Russian Prime Minister Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Russian Prime Minister Tested Positive for Coronavirus
30 April 2020
UAE Visited Sudan to Recruit Militants for Libya Rebel Commander
UAE Visited Sudan to Recruit Militants for Libya Rebel Commander
30 April 2020
Germany Bans Hezbollah in Move Welcomed by US, Zionist Entity
Germany Bans Hezbollah in Move Welcomed by US, Zionist Entity
30 April 2020
Iran Plays Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran Plays Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei
30 April 2020