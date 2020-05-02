0
Saturday 2 May 2020 - 11:53

30-Year of Political & Economic Issues Can’t Be Resolved Overnight: President Aoun

Story Code : 860272
30-Year of Political & Economic Issues Can’t Be Resolved Overnight: President Aoun
In an interview with Sputnik, President Aoun called on Lebanese citizens to closely observe further developments.

“I hope that all the Lebanese officials and political parties have learned well that the Lebanese people lost their temper because of the corruption, job losses and because government funds had been looted for many years,” the Lebanese president said.

“I understand that people want fast and tangible changes, but the consequences of the past 30 years will not be addressed overnight. In the past, I have called on them [the nation] to monitor developments closely, and now I am urging them to do it again”, he underlined.

Meanwhile, President Aoun noted that it is impossible to expect “miracles” from a government that’s been in existence less than 100 years, as Lebanon only became independent in the 1940s.

However, he stressed that the government is fully determined to implement recently announced economic reforms aimed at tackling the deepening financial crisis, expressing hope that this step would help Lebanon recover.

“I fear that some political parties, who resent the serious work carried out by the government will use the anger of the streets to fuel protests. In any case, we will not allow the security situation to collapse and will preserve the freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly [in the country]”, the president said in the interview.
Related Stories
Lebanon’s economy will gradually recover, President Aoun says
Islam Times - President Michel Aoun says the Lebanese economy will pick up this year, although more gradually than previously thought, and people ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Troops Fatally Shot Syrian Citizen in East Deir Ez-Zor
US Troops Fatally Shot Syrian Citizen in East Deir Ez-Zor
White House Blocking Fauci from Testifying on Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic
White House Blocking Fauci from Testifying on Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic
2 May 2020
6 Hashd al-Shaabi Forces were Killed by Daesh in Iraq’s Salahuddin
6 Hashd al-Shaabi Forces were Killed by Daesh in Iraq’s Salahuddin
2 May 2020
N Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Makes Public Appearance at Fertilizer Factory
N Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Makes Public Appearance at Fertilizer Factory
2 May 2020
Nasrallah Says Silence Towards Corruption & Occupiers Is Not Permissible
Nasrallah Says Silence Towards Corruption & Occupiers Is Not Permissible
2 May 2020
Trump Threatens Saudi to Cut Oil Supply or Lose U.S. Military Support-Sources
Trump Threatens Saudi to Cut Oil Supply or Lose U.S. Military Support-Sources
1 May 2020
Moscow is Prepared to Provide Baghdad with S-400 Missile if Requested
Moscow is Prepared to Provide Baghdad with S-400 Missile if Requested
1 May 2020
Britain Has Blood on Its Hands over Yemen: Iran
Britain Has Blood on Its Hands over Yemen: Iran
1 May 2020
Israeli Helicopters Carry Out Attacks in Southern Syria
Israeli Helicopters Carry Out Attacks in Southern Syria
1 May 2020
Russian Prime Minister Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Russian Prime Minister Tested Positive for Coronavirus
30 April 2020
UAE Visited Sudan to Recruit Militants for Libya Rebel Commander
UAE Visited Sudan to Recruit Militants for Libya Rebel Commander
30 April 2020
Germany Bans Hezbollah in Move Welcomed by US, Zionist Entity
Germany Bans Hezbollah in Move Welcomed by US, Zionist Entity
30 April 2020
Iran Plays Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran Plays Key Role in Keeping Security of Persian Gulf: Ayatollah Khamenei
30 April 2020